Online Advertising Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The Online Advertising Market was valued at USD 304.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 982.82 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period 2021 – 2027.

Online advertising, also known as Internet advertising or digital advertising, uses cyberspace to deliver promotional marketing messages to customers. Online advertising terms are broadly categorized according to ad types, including search engine optimization (SEO), banner marketing, search engine advertising (SEA), email marketing, online video advertising, local online advertising, and social media optimization (SMO). Strategy and additional types of online advertising. These online advertisements appear more frequently on the Internet than traditional advertising media such as television and newspapers.

Market Segment

By Advertising Format:

Search Engine Marketing, Display Advertising Classifieds, Mobile Advertising, Digital Video Advertising, Lead Generation, Rich Media, Others

By Vertical:

Automotive, Consumer Packaged Goods, Education, Healthcare, Industrial, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Telecommunication & Information Technology-Enabled Services, Transport & Tourism, Others

Some of the major companies that are dominating in the online advertising market include:

IBM Corp., SAP AG, Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Aplicor LLC, Adobe Systems Inc., ComScore Networks Inc., Ebay GSI Commerce, Lithium Technologies Inc., Demandware Inc., Attensity Corp., Microsoft Corp., LongJump CRM, OpenText Corp., StrongMail Systems Inc., Percussion Software Inc., Zoho CRM Inc., Yahoo Analytics, SugarCRM Inc., Netsuite Inc. and Sitecore Inc. among others.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Online Advertising industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Online Advertising Market Report



1. What was the Online Advertising Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Online Advertising Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Online Advertising Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Online Advertising market.

• The market share of the global Online Advertising market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Online Advertising market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Online Advertising market.

