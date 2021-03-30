On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The on-board magnetic sensor market was valued at USD 1.16 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 1.89 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

On-board magnetic sensors are sensors that are evaluated after being placed on a circuit board. Magnetic sensors are devices used to identify fluctuations and disturbances in a magnetic field. They work on the principle of a transducer, measure a magnetic field, and then convert it into an electrical signal. It is a high reliability, low power consumption, cost effective solution for magnetic parameters. It is widely used in electronic consumer electronics, automobiles and various industries.

Global On-board Magnetic Sensor Market Segmentation:

By type:

SQUID Sensor

Hall Effect Sensor

Magnetoresistive Sensor

Others (Reed, Magnetodiode, Optically Pumped, luxgate Sensor, etc.)

By magnetic density:

More than 10 Gauss (Bias Magnetic Field Sensors)

1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss (Earth Field Sensors)

Less than 1 Microgauss (Low-Field Sensors)

By vertical:

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

MARKET PLAYERS

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation.

Austria Mikro Systeme

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

Infineon Technologies AG

Kohshin Electric

Melexis NV

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Sensitec GmbH



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Report



1. What was the On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market.

• The market share of the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market.

