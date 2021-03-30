OLED Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global OLED materials market was valued at $5,932 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $25,731 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 26% from 2021 to 2027.

OLED, also known as organic light emitting diode, is a planar light emitting diode technology developed by placing a thin organic film between two conductors. OLED is one of the most promising display and lighting technologies that can provide power efficient lighting and is superior to fluorescent and incandescent bulbs. OLED technology helps end users create flexible displays and lighting panels.

OLED MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Display

Lighting

BY TECHNOLOGY

Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED)

Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED)

Transparent OLED

Top-Emitting OLED

Foldable OLED

White OLED

BY END USE

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Commercial

Aerospace & Defense

Key players in this market are

Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Universal Display Corp. (US), BOE Technology (China), Acuity Brands (US), LG Display (South Korea), AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan), OLED Works (US), Tianma Microelectronics (China), and Konica Minolta Pioneer OLED (Japan).



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global OLED industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by OLED Market Report



1. What was the OLED Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of OLED Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the OLED Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global OLED market.

• The market share of the global OLED market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global OLED market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global OLED market.



