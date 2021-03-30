US Air Taxi Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The US air taxi market is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven by the contribution of various major players in the country such as Uber Inc., Honeywell International, Kitty Hawk, Hoversurf, and others. For instance, In October 2019, Uber announced the launch of The Uber Copter, a helicopter taxi service that started in New York. Along with that in October 2019, Boeing signed an MoU with Porsche to find new opportunities in UAM. Both the companies with Boeing’s subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences are working to develop electric VTOL aircraft.

Kitty Hawk is another major company founded by Google co-founder Larry Page. The company has developed three all-electric flying vehicles; out of these two prototypes are expected to be used for urban air taxi whereas one will be used for recreational use. For urban air mobility, the company has collaborated with Boeing.

The company is working to develop Cora, a semi-autonomous two-person air taxi that can be collaborated with a mobile application. As per the company’s claims, a person can be transported from San Jose to San Francisco in 15 minutes in half the energy used in a car. Therefore these efforts by the market player in the country further provide ample opportunity to the air taxi industry.

US Air Taxi Market – Segmentation

By Propulsion Type

Electric

Parallel Hybrid

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

By Operation

Autonomous

Piloted

Company Profiles

Airbus SE

Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

The Boeing Co.

Bell Textron, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hoversurf

Kitty Hawk Corp.

Nurol Aviation Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Skyway Air Taxi, LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

