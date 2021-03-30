UK Savory Snacks Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

UK savory snacks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The expansion of the e-commerce sector is expected to offer an opportunity for UK savory snacks manufacturers to reach their target audience and explore future growth opportunities. Snacking has become a key trend over the years in the UK, and a significant number of people have been replacing their meals with quick, convenience foods. The E-commerce sector has seen a continuous boom for snacks, nuts, and sweets brands. Most of the companies have started selling their snacks online in the UK to drive their revenue generation.

In April 2020, Kraft Heinz introduced a direct-to-consumer (D2C) service in the UK which aims to fulfil the needs of people who are reluctant to go into stores or unable to secure delivery slots with the UK key supermarkets. ‘Heinz to Home’ has provided success for Kraft Heinz to make it a permanent fixture. This will allow the company to increase its share in the online marketplace. It can also act as an opportunity for savory snacks start-ups to reach their target audience and increase their brand awareness among consumers. Therefore, the rising inclination towards the e-commerce sector is offering a potential opportunity for market growth.

Scope of the UK Savory Snacks Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Pepsico, Inc., Calbee Group UK Ltd., Mondel?z International, Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the UK Savory Snacks Market

In March 2019, Kerry Foods declared the launch of a new snacking range referred to as Fridge Raiders Cheese and Nut Combos. It combines bite-sized cheese pieces with a range of savory foods including nuts and crunchy corn. This new snack range is available in Honey BBQ flavors and Sea Salt & Pepper. As per Kerry Foods, these snacks are high in protein and lower than 170 calories.

In February 2019, Tayto Group acquired Bite UK for the development of a new joint venture known as Bite UK Snacks. This will target growth in the healthy snacking sector in the US. The flagship brand of Bite UK, Pure Bite will join Real Crisps, Tayto, Mr Porky, Golden Wonder, and Portlebay popcorn and the products will be distributed through Tayto’s network.

UK Savory Snacks Market-Segmentation

By Product

Extruded Snacks

Potato Chips

Nuts & Seeds

Meat Snacks

Popcorn

Others

By Distribution Channel

Conventional Stores (Offline)

Online Retail

Company Profiles

Burts Potato Chips Ltd.

Calbee Group UK Ltd.

Cofresh Snack Foods

Kolak Snack Foods Ltd.

KP Snacks

Mackle Food Co.

Mondel?z International, Inc.

Pepsico, Inc.

Sunburst Snacks Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

TNA Europe Ltd.

