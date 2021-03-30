North American Air Taxi Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

The North American air taxi market is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The air taxi market in North America is mainly driven due to the rising smart infrastructure coupled with significant projects related to the smart city in the US and Canada. Smart city projects have been started in most countries across the region including the US, Canada, and others.

Air taxi is one of the most essential components of an efficient transport system in a smart city. As urbanization across the region is increasing, the need for a smart city equipped with air taxi services is rising that further provides significant growth to the market.

Moreover, the rising investment in autonomous air vehicles in the region further provides ample opportunity to the market. Further, in January 2019, Boeing completed the first flight of Boeing NeXt its in-house autonomous passenger air vehicle, it is powered by an electric propulsion system with a range of 80 Kms.

With traffic congestion and urban road mobility presenting a major challenge, policymakers and technology firms have begun to consider air taxis as a viable option for passenger and freight transport. Provided that the air taxi is a safe and efficient air transport system where passenger air taxis fly above populated areas, it will significantly support saving time in high congestion are in the US and Canada.

North American Air Taxi Market – Segmentation

By Propulsion Type

Electric

Parallel Hybrid

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

By Operation

Autonomous

Piloted

By Region

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Airbus SE

Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

The Boeing Co.

Bell Textron, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hoversurf

Kitty Hawk Corp.

Nurol Aviation Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Skyway Air Taxi, LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.

