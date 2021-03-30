European Air Taxi Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The European air taxi market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026) owing to the significant government initiatives for digital mobility solutions. As a part of the European digitization strategy, the city council of Ingolstadt has decided to run a pilot for representing several kinds of digital mobility.

Along with federal and state governments, and industrial and research parties, Ingolstadt has been decided to engage with the EIP-SCC UAM initiative. These partnerships will likely offer a significant opportunity for the air taxi as a future of transportation coupled with smart cities initiatives in the region. This will enable intracity transport of goods and people, which makes it ideal for special missions, such as transport of organs or search and rescue support, air ambulance, and emergency supply delivery of goods.

The increasing number of millionaires is further expected to drive the demand for air taxi services. As per the Credit Suisse Group AG, the number of millionaires in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland has increased significantly during the period, 2018-2019. In Europe, UK has the largest number of millionaires with nearly 2.5 million in 2018, however, it has declined and reached nearly 2.4 million in 2019. The number of millionaires in Germany increased from nearly 2.1 million in 2018 to nearly 2.2 million in 2019. This growth in millionaires will likely drive the demand for electric aircraft as a transport medium in urban areas that holds the ability to take off and land vertically.

European Air Taxi Market – Segmentation

By Propulsion Type

Electric

Parallel Hybrid

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

By Operation

Autonomous

Piloted

By Region

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Airbus SE

The Boeing Co.

FACC AG

Fly Aeolus

Embraer SA

Kitty Hawk Corp.

Neva Aerospace, Ltd.

Lilium GmbH

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

