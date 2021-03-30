Asia-Pacific Air Taxi Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The Asia-Pacific air taxi market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The major factor that contributes to the growth of the market includes the growing urbanization in various countries such as China, India, Japan, and others. Some of the countries that are analyzed in the rest of the Asia-Pacific air taxi market include Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others. For instance, according to the World Bank, in 2018, the urban population in China was 59.2%, whereas, in 2015, it was 55.5%. The growing population in the urban area further raises the traffic congestion that will create a significant demand for air taxi solutions in the urban areas in the region.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Asia-Pacific Air Taxi Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-air-taxi-market

The government initiatives and programs for urban air mobility are also propelling the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2018, the government of Japan started a Project by the partnership with Subaru, Uber, and Boeing to commercialize flying vehicles by 2020. Additionally, several cities in Japan such as Kanagawa, and Chiba City, have deployed the Aerospace management dashboard. In Chiba City, three drone test sites have been established to encourage the development of technology solutions for drone delivery and other complex use cases. Therefore, these projects would provide a substantial market opportunity for the air taxi market in the region.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Asia-Pacific Air Taxi Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-air-taxi-market

Asia-Pacific Air Taxi Market – Segmentation

By Propulsion Type

Electric

Parallel Hybrid

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

By Operation

Autonomous

Piloted

By Region

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Airbus SE

The Boeing Co.

Bell Textron, Inc.

EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kitty Hawk Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-air-taxi-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404