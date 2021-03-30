Oil and Gas Pump Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

The global oil & gas pumps market is projected to reach a size of USD 9.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6%, from an estimated USD 6.6 billion in 2020.

The oil and gas pumps market will see strong growth as the use of non-traditional resources, including coal bed methane, requiring pumps of various designs and specifications, including shale gas and liquid, tight gas and oil, coal bed methane, etc. Increasing use of natural gas, coupled with the government’s favorable policy on natural gas, has led to an increase in demand for gas pumps in the industry. Expanding investments in liquid natural gas supply infrastructure in certain key markets will increase pump sales in the midstream segment significantly.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the Oil & gas pumps market has been segmented as follows:

Submersible Pumps

Non-submersible Pumps

Based on pump type, the Oil & gas pumps market has been segmented as follows:

Centrifugal Pump

Positive Displacement Pump

Screw Pump

Reciprocating pump

Diaphragm pump

Multi-plunger pump

Piston pump

Rotary & Gear pump

Progressive Cavity pump

Cryogenic Pump

Based on application, the Oil & gas pumps market has been segmented as follows:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Competitive Landscape

The oil & gas pump market is fragmented. Some of the key companies operating in the market include Xylem Inc., Flowserve Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Alfa Laval AB, and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Oil and Gas Pump industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Oil and Gas Pump Market Report



1. What was the Oil and Gas Pump Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Oil and Gas Pump Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Oil and Gas Pump Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Oil and Gas Pump market.

• The market share of the global Oil and Gas Pump market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Oil and Gas Pump market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Oil and Gas Pump market.



