Identity As A Service Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Global Identity As A Service Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 20.3% during 2021-2027. Identity-as-a-Service (IaaS) is becoming increasingly popular with many organizations due to its feasibility in terms of management and cost. It can be defined as a cloud-based service used to provide identity and access management solutions. The basic features it provides are provisioning, governance, and access control.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Deployment:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Component :

Provisioning

Single sign-on

Advanced authentication

By Organization :

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Company Profile

Ping Identity

Idaptive

Microsoft

Oracle

Onelogin

IBM

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Identity As A Service Market.

The market share of the global Identity As A Service Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Identity As A Service Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Identity As A Service Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Identity As A Service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Identity As A Service Market Report

What was the Identity As A Service Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Identity As A Service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Identity As A Service Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

