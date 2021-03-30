Leak Detection Market For Oil and Gas Market Industry Share, Size: 2021 Market Research with Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast – 2027

The leak detection market for oil & gas is estimated to be USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2027.

Leak detection is a system that detects leaks in oil and gas pipelines and communicates information to the pipeline controller. Leak detection systems reduce inspection time and downtime, increasing the efficiency, safety and reliability of oil and gas pipelines. It provides information in the form of alarms or other forms so that the controller can make decisions and take appropriate action.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Acoustic/Ultrasonic

E-RTTM

Fiber Optic

Mass/Volume Balance

Thermal Imaging

Laser Absorption and LiDAR

Vapor Sensing

By Medium

Oil and condensate

Natural gas

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Honeywell International Inc.

Perma-Pipe Inc.

PSI AG

Pure Technologies Ltd.

Atmos International

TTK

Pentair Ltd.

Siemens AG

ClampOn AS

Krohne Group

