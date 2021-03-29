Oilfield Equipment Rental Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The oilfield equipment rental services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Oilfield equipment is equipment that extracts oil and gas from reservoirs. To reduce the capital expenditure of this equipment, oilfield operators rent or lease such equipment. Due to the growing energy demand, oilfield equipment rental is a highly developed market. Oilfield equipment is generally used for drill pipes, drill subs, etc.

Market segmentation:

By Equipment

Drilling

Pressure & Flow Control

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Key Players

The key players of global oilfield equipment rental services market are Halliburton Co. (U.S.), Oil States International Inc. (U.S.), Schlumberger Ltd (U.S.), Superior Energy Services Inc. (U.S.), and Weatherford International Ltd. (Switzerland), Baker Hughes (U.S.), National Oilwell Varco (U.S.), Cameron International Inc. (U.S.), Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland), B&B Oilfield Equipment Corp (U.S.).



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Oilfield Equipment Rental industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Report



1. What was the Oilfield Equipment Rental Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Oilfield Equipment Rental Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Oilfield Equipment Rental Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market.

• The market share of the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Oilfield Equipment Rental market.



