Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The market for oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) is a component used to produce oil and gas in oil wells. Proper use of OTCG can help reduce the likelihood of accidents, risks, and risks that ultimately save a company’s production costs. These include casings, drill pipes, tubes, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Manufacturing Process

Electrical Resistance Welded

Seamless

By Grade

API Grade

Premium Grade

By Product

Well Casing

Production Tubing

Drill Pipe

Others

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market – Key Players

Some of the major competitors of the global oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market are National-Oilwell Varco Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, Iljin Steel Co., TPCO Enterprise Inc., TMK Ipsco Enterprises Inc., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, U. S. Steel Tubular Products Inc., Tenaris SA, and Vallourec SA.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Report



1. What was the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market.

• The market share of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market.



