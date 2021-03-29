Food Packaging Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

The global food packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market growth include the increased demand for packaged food for on-the-go consumers across the globe. Packaging protects the food item barrier against temperature, heat, breakages, vibrations, and humidity. It acts as a barrier against contaminants, direct touch, water, dust, micro-organisms, among others. The packaging industry has been continuously evolving and now plays a key marketing role in developing on-shelf appeal, providing product information, and establishing brand image and awareness. Consumer needs and demands influenced by changing global trends, such as increased life expectancy accelerates the increased quest for innovation and upgradations in the food and beverage packaging industry.
Further, food protection and enhancing the shelf life of the food product are the attributes offered by the packaging. The packaging gives an attractive look to the packets for marketing and also makes it convenient for the consumer. The packaging consists of labels that inform about the contents, nutritional values, dates of manufacture and expiry, details of the manufacturer, among others. Moreover, innovations in the packaging industry and materials used for packaging are also likely to further enhance the demand for food packaging in the near future. Thus, such benefits along with the rapidly rising demand are driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Global Food Packaging Market Segmentation
By Material
- Plastic
- Paper & Paperboard
- Others
By Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- Semi-Rigid Packaging
- Rigid Packaging
By Application
- Dairy Products
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Poultry & Meat Products
- Convenience Food
- Others
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest oF APAC
Rest of The World
Company Profiles
- Alcoa Corp.
- Amcor Plc
- American Packaging Corp.
- AmeriPak Inc.
- Anchor Packaging Inc.
- Ardagh GroupS.A.
- Ball Corp.
- Bemis Co. Inc.
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- Graham Packaging Co. Inc.
- International Paper Co.
- Intrapac International LLC
- Mondi Group Plc
- Nampak Ltd.
- Paccor Group
- PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC
- Schur Flexibles Group
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Silgan Containers LLC
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Sonoco Products Co.
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Tetra Laval International SA
- WestRock Co.
Request for Report Customization
