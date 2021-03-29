Food Packaging Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

The global food packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market growth include the increased demand for packaged food for on-the-go consumers across the globe. Packaging protects the food item barrier against temperature, heat, breakages, vibrations, and humidity. It acts as a barrier against contaminants, direct touch, water, dust, micro-organisms, among others. The packaging industry has been continuously evolving and now plays a key marketing role in developing on-shelf appeal, providing product information, and establishing brand image and awareness. Consumer needs and demands influenced by changing global trends, such as increased life expectancy accelerates the increased quest for innovation and upgradations in the food and beverage packaging industry.

Further, food protection and enhancing the shelf life of the food product are the attributes offered by the packaging. The packaging gives an attractive look to the packets for marketing and also makes it convenient for the consumer. The packaging consists of labels that inform about the contents, nutritional values, dates of manufacture and expiry, details of the manufacturer, among others. Moreover, innovations in the packaging industry and materials used for packaging are also likely to further enhance the demand for food packaging in the near future. Thus, such benefits along with the rapidly rising demand are driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Food Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Others

By Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Semi-Rigid Packaging

Rigid Packaging

By Application

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Poultry & Meat Products

Convenience Food

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

Alcoa Corp.

Amcor Plc

American Packaging Corp.

AmeriPak Inc.

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Ardagh GroupS.A.

Ball Corp.

Bemis Co. Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Graham Packaging Co. Inc.

International Paper Co.

Intrapac International LLC

Mondi Group Plc

Nampak Ltd.

Paccor Group

PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC

Schur Flexibles Group

Sealed Air Corp.

Silgan Containers LLC

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Sonoco Products Co.

Stora Enso Oyj

Tetra Laval International SA

WestRock Co.

