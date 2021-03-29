Fatty Alcohol Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global fatty alcohol market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the fatty alcohol market is owing to the increasing use of fatty alcohols such as Cetearyl alcohol instead of regular alcohols such as ethanol in personal care products. Various fatty alcohols are used in the production of lotions, shampoos, and conditioners that are not harmful to the skin. This is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the fatty alcohols market during the forecast period.
Cetearyl alcohol used in the personal care products are found in the animals and plants such as coconut and palm oil as well as they can also be made in a laboratory. Cetearyl alcohol aids in preventing products from separating into oil and liquid, in addition to this it also makes the product thicker or increases the product’s ability to foam. Hence, the natural orientation of Cetearyl alcohol will promote its adoption in the fatty alcohol industry. Besides, Cetearyl alcohol is also used for the medication purpose to treat or prevent dry, rough, scaly, itchy skin, and minor skin irritations including diaper rash, skin burns from radiation therapy. Cetearyl alcohol softens and moisturizes the skin while decreasing the itching and flaking.
Other widely used fatty alcohols in personal care products include Cetyl alcohol, lanolin, oleyl alcohol, and stearyl alcohol. These fatty alcohols are safe to use on skins as they trap water and provides a soothing feel to the skin. Furthermore, fatty alcohols are also used in pharmaceutical applications owing to their emollient property. For instance, Cetyl and Stearyl alcohol are common fatty alcohols the are utilized in antihistamine creams and various dermatologic bases. Thus, the wide application of fatty alcohol in the various industries is expected to provide a lucrative growth to the fatty alcohol market during the forecast period.
Global Fatty Alcohols Market- Segmentation
By Physical Product
- C6-C10 Fatty Alcohols
- C11-C14 Fatty Alcohols
- C15-C22 Fatty Alcohols
By Source
- Tropical Oils
- Animal Fats
- Soft Oils
- Others
By Application
- Industrial & Domestic Cleaning
- Personal Care
- Food & Nutrition
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others (Textile & Leather Processing)
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest oF APAC
Rest of The World
- Latin America
- Middle East Africa
Company Profiles
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG
- Croda International plc
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals Inc.
- Emery Oleochemicals SdnBhd
- Evonik Industries AG
- Godrej Industries Ltd.
- Jarchem Industries Inc.
- Kao Corp.
- KLK OLEO ( Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Co.)
- Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.
- OLEON NV
- Oxiteno USA LLC
- P&G Chemicals
- SABIC
- Sasol Ltd.
- Teck Guan (China) Ltd
- Wilmar International Ltd.
- Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Co.Ltd.
