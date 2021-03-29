Fatty Alcohol Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global fatty alcohol market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the fatty alcohol market is owing to the increasing use of fatty alcohols such as Cetearyl alcohol instead of regular alcohols such as ethanol in personal care products. Various fatty alcohols are used in the production of lotions, shampoos, and conditioners that are not harmful to the skin. This is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the fatty alcohols market during the forecast period.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Fatty Alcohol Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/fatty-alcohol-market

Cetearyl alcohol used in the personal care products are found in the animals and plants such as coconut and palm oil as well as they can also be made in a laboratory. Cetearyl alcohol aids in preventing products from separating into oil and liquid, in addition to this it also makes the product thicker or increases the product’s ability to foam. Hence, the natural orientation of Cetearyl alcohol will promote its adoption in the fatty alcohol industry. Besides, Cetearyl alcohol is also used for the medication purpose to treat or prevent dry, rough, scaly, itchy skin, and minor skin irritations including diaper rash, skin burns from radiation therapy. Cetearyl alcohol softens and moisturizes the skin while decreasing the itching and flaking.

Other widely used fatty alcohols in personal care products include Cetyl alcohol, lanolin, oleyl alcohol, and stearyl alcohol. These fatty alcohols are safe to use on skins as they trap water and provides a soothing feel to the skin. Furthermore, fatty alcohols are also used in pharmaceutical applications owing to their emollient property. For instance, Cetyl and Stearyl alcohol are common fatty alcohols the are utilized in antihistamine creams and various dermatologic bases. Thus, the wide application of fatty alcohol in the various industries is expected to provide a lucrative growth to the fatty alcohol market during the forecast period.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Fatty Alcohol Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/fatty-alcohol-market

Global Fatty Alcohols Market- Segmentation

By Physical Product

C6-C10 Fatty Alcohols

C11-C14 Fatty Alcohols

C15-C22 Fatty Alcohols

By Source

Tropical Oils

Animal Fats

Soft Oils

Others

By Application

Industrial & Domestic Cleaning

Personal Care

Food & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Textile & Leather Processing)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Arkema SA

BASF SE

CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG

Croda International plc

Ecogreen Oleochemicals Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals SdnBhd

Evonik Industries AG

Godrej Industries Ltd.

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Kao Corp.

KLK OLEO ( Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Co.)

Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

OLEON NV

Oxiteno USA LLC

P&G Chemicals

SABIC

Sasol Ltd.

Teck Guan (China) Ltd

Wilmar International Ltd.

Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Co.Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/fatty-alcohol-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404