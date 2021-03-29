Epoxy Resin Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The epoxy resins market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Epoxy resins are widely accepted owing to their properties such as sleek appearance, durable quality, and great protection for the variety of applications. Additionally, a number of industries are now preferring to use epoxy resins as an adhesive in place of screws, bolts, and nuts for the component assembly owing to the epoxy resins’ ability to adhere to a wide variety of materials. This is anticipated to significantly drive the shares of the epoxy resins market during the forecast period.
Moreover, increasing use of composites by end-user industries is also expected to significantly drive the growth of the epoxy resins market. However, the volatility experienced in the raw materials will hamper the growth of the epoxy resins market during the forecast period. In addition to this, the adverse health effects caused by the toxic fumes released during the application of epoxy resins is also a major challenge for the adoption of the epoxy resins.
Market Segmentation
By Physical Form
- Solid
- Liquid
By Application
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Composites
- Others
By End-User Industries
- Consumer Goods
- Building &Construction
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest oF APAC
Rest of The World
Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Adhesives Technology Corp. (ATC)
- Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
- Atul Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Chang Chun Group
- China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec)
- Covestro AG
- Cytec Industries Inc.
- Daicel Corp.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Hexion Inc.
- Huntsman International LLC
- KPL International Ltd.
- KUKDO Chemical (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
- Nama Chemicals Company SJSC
- Olin Corp.
- Sika AG
- Spolchemie (Spolek pro chemickou a hutnívýrobu, akciováspolecnost)
- Total Plastics, Inc.
