Epoxy Resin Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The epoxy resins market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Epoxy resins are widely accepted owing to their properties such as sleek appearance, durable quality, and great protection for the variety of applications. Additionally, a number of industries are now preferring to use epoxy resins as an adhesive in place of screws, bolts, and nuts for the component assembly owing to the epoxy resins’ ability to adhere to a wide variety of materials. This is anticipated to significantly drive the shares of the epoxy resins market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing use of composites by end-user industries is also expected to significantly drive the growth of the epoxy resins market. However, the volatility experienced in the raw materials will hamper the growth of the epoxy resins market during the forecast period. In addition to this, the adverse health effects caused by the toxic fumes released during the application of epoxy resins is also a major challenge for the adoption of the epoxy resins.

Market Segmentation

By Physical Form

Solid

Liquid

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Composites

Others

By End-User Industries

Consumer Goods

Building &Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Adhesives Technology Corp. (ATC)

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Chang Chun Group

China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec)

Covestro AG

Cytec Industries Inc.

Daicel Corp.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

KPL International Ltd.

KUKDO Chemical (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

Nama Chemicals Company SJSC

Olin Corp.

Sika AG

Spolchemie (Spolek pro chemickou a hutnívýrobu, akciováspolecnost)

Total Plastics, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

