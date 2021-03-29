Caramel Ingredients Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global caramel ingredients market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The general process to manufacture caramel is “caramelization” which can be obtained by any type of sugar. In the process, the sugar is heated slowly to 170 oC, due to which, the molecule breaks down and caramel is formed which has a deep, rich flavor and dark golden brown color. It is one of the oldest flavor used in the confectionery and bakery item all across the globe and still maintaining strong acceptance among people. Carmel ingredients are commonly used in a range of classic products that are still popular among people such as pralines, cakes & pastries, ice cream, and many more.

Moreover, caramel ingredients are also used as a food colorant all across the globe. These caramel colorants impart color in numerous foods and beverages including colas, soy sauce, seasonings, bread, pet foods, cereals, without changing the flavor of the finished product. Considering the high demand for caramel, a wide range of new and innovative products launch every year for the application in confectionery, bakery & pastry, ice cream, and dairy industry.

Apart from the application as a food product, the caramel ingredients are also used in the beauty industry. The addition of caramel to cosmetics and personal care products imparts a brown color. With the rising demand for natural personal care products across the globe, the interest in caramel as a personal care colorant is also growing significantly, in turn driving the caramel ingredient market size.

In addition to this, the industry shift to incorporating plainer or Non-GMO verified Caramel Colors. Furthermore, caramel colorant manufacturers such as Sethness Roquette engaged in providing certified organic caramel color. These types of activities are further expected to significantly drive the growth of the caramel ingredients market. Some of the key companies active in the caramel ingredient market include Metarom Group, Nestle S.A., Nigay Sas, Puratos Group, Sethness Roquette, and others.

Global Caramel Ingredients Market- Segmentation

By Application

Coloring

Flavoring

Others (Topping)

By End-Use

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Others

