Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast To 2027

The offshore drilling rigs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period of 2021 – 2027.

Offshore drilling equipment is an integral part of drilling under the sea floor. This drilling method is used to extract natural oil and gas sources from the earth. Offshore drilling rigs can be listed as semi-dive rigs, jack-up rigs, and drillships. The fields of application of drilling rigs in marine areas are deep seas, shallow waters and ultra-deep seas. Semi-submersible excavators are used for deep sea drilling, jack-up excavators are used for shallow water drilling, and drill vessels are used for first deep sea excavation in offshore areas.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Shallow water

Deepwater

Ultra-Deep water

By Type

Jackup Rigs

Semi-Submersible Rigs

Drillships

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of offshore drilling rigs are Halliburton (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), Weatherford International Inc (U.S.), Seadrill (Bermuda), and Aban Offshore Limited (India). China Oilfield Services Ltd. (China), Ensco plc (UK), Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (U.S.), Vantage Drilling Co. (U.S.), Pacific Drilling (U.S.), KCA Deutag (UK), Maersk Drilling (Denmark), and Nabors Industries Ltd (Bermuda), Nobel Corporation (U.K.) are among others.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Offshore Drilling Rigs industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Report



1. What was the Offshore Drilling Rigs Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Offshore Drilling Rigs Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Offshore Drilling Rigs Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market.

• The market share of the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Offshore Drilling Rigs market.



