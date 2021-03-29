Biocides Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global biocides market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Biocides are used to control/end the harmful organisms present in water with its chemical & biological process and makes it suitable for drinking purpose. Therefore, the increasing demand for clean and safe water for industrial as well as domestic use across the globe will significantly aid the growth of the biocides market. Chlorine is one of the most common biocides used all across the globe for water treatment. It is due to the various advantages such as low cost, easy availability, and effective in an open system. Some other major biocides include stabilized bromine, chlorine dioxide, monochloramine, peracetic acid, and hydrogen peroxide.

Moreover, biocides are also used considerably in a wide range of applications in industries such as paint & coatings, cosmetics, and many more. Biocides are also used in hospitals and other health facilities for carefully preventing and controlling the spread of infectious diseases. The use of biocides to decontaminate the skin of patients and health professionals and as a disinfectant for surface cleaning and any instruments that could harbor bacteria will increase the demand for biocides all across the globe. Additionally, biocides are also preferred as an antiseptic to treat infections in mucous membranes and damaged skin which will also positively impact the biocides industry.

Biocides are also found in a range of consumer products used regularly at homes such as cosmetics and wipes, cleaning products, toothpaste, laundry detergents, pet disinfectants, and general disinfectants. Besides, in food & beverage industry, biocides are widely used as a disinfectant to disinfect equipment, containers, surfaces, or pipes associated with the production, transport, and storage of food or drink and as a food preservative. Furthermore, animal husbandry practices also use biocides for cleaning and disinfecting farm buildings as well as decontaminating ponds and equipment in fish farming. Hence, the increasing demand for these industries along with higher safety concerns are expected to drive the global biocides market during the forecast period.

Global Biocides Market- Segmentation

By Type

Halogen compounds

Metallic compounds

Organosulfur

Organic acids

Phenolics

Others

By Application

Water treatment

Personal care

Wood preservation

Food & beverage

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corp.

Baker Hughes Co.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Cortec Corp.

IRO GROUP INC.

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A

Kemira Oyj

LanxessAG

Melzer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

The Lubrizol Corp.

Thor Group Ltd.

Troy Corp.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals Ltd.

Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

