Offshore Drilling Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

The offshore drilling market is poised to grow by $ 11.34 bn during 2021-2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The exhaustion of onshore oil and gas reserves is expected to drive the offshore drilling market during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of crude oil and petrochemicals in various industries such as plastics, transportation, energy, textiles, paints and coatings is expected to drive exploration activities at offshore sites.

The market has been segmented into –

On the basis of Service Type

Contract Drilling

Directional Drilling

Logging While Drilling

Measurement While Drilling

On the basis of Application

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Ultra-Deep Water

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of offshore drilling rigs are Halliburton (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), Weatherford International Inc (U.S.), Seadrill (Bermuda), and Aban Offshore Limited (India). China Oilfield Services Ltd. (China), Ensco plc (UK), Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (U.S.), Vantage Drilling Co. (U.S.), Pacific Drilling (U.S.), KCA Deutag (UK), Maersk Drilling (Denmark), and Nabors Industries Ltd (Bermuda), Nobel Corporation (U.K.) are among others.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Offshore Drilling industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Offshore Drilling Market Report



1. What was the Offshore Drilling Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Offshore Drilling Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Offshore Drilling Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Offshore Drilling market.

• The market share of the global Offshore Drilling market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Offshore Drilling market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Offshore Drilling market.

