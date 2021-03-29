Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The Asia-Pacific food packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the regulatory norms in the key economies including India, China, among others. Regulations in these economies are primarily focussed on food quality, safety, and food packaging products. Food sanitation law, food safety law, and regulation for food contact materials are some of the commonly followed food regulations across the region. Thus, these laws ensure food safety and are intended to protect the physical health of the public. Likewise, strict government concerning the food contact materials and packaging are projected to limit the growth of the Asia-Pacific food packaging industry over the forecast period.

These stringent regulations imposed by the government encouraged the key players to innovate and introduce novel products. Further, the government also released some regulations to overcome the issue. For instance, in January 2019, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced novel regulations concerning food packing norms. The new law introduced by FSSAI primarily stresses the importance of packaging materials used for packing food. Thus, these encourage the key players to introduce more sustainable packaging products.

Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market – Segmentation

By Material

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Others

By Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Semi-Rigid Packaging

Rigid Packaging

By Application

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Poultry & Meat Products

Convenience Food

Others

Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market – Segmentation by Country

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Amcor Plc

AS Food Packaging Greendale

Asia Pulp and Paper Group

Ball Corp.

Berry Global, Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Ecoware Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

GPA Global

International Paper Co.

Mondi Group Plc

Rich Offset Pvt Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock Co.

UFlex Ltd.

