Off-Highway Engine Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global off-highway vehicle engine market was valued at USD 27.56 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7%, during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Off-highway engines are machines designed to convert a form of energy into mechanical energy and are used in off-road vehicles. Heat engines burn fuel to generate heat to power the vehicle. Off-road vehicles are types of vehicles that can drive on tiled or gravel surfaces. It usually features a deep, open tread and large tires with flexible suspension. The most common use of this vehicle is to explore areas far from asphalt roads. Higher clearance and higher motorized vehicles allow access to low trails and forest roads with rough traction surfaces.

Market Segment

By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gasoline

Others

By Construction & Mining Equipment Engines Power Output:

<100 HP

101-200 HP

201-400 HP

>400 HP

By Agriculture Tractor Engines Power Output:

<30 HP

31-50 HP

51-80 HP

81-140 HP

>140 HP

Key market players of the global off-highway vehicle engine market are:

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Deere & Company

Deutz AG

Kubota Corporation

MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Off-Highway Engine industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Off-Highway Engine Market Report



1. What was the Off-Highway Engine Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Off-Highway Engine Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Off-Highway Engine Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Off-Highway Engine market.

• The market share of the global Off-Highway Engine market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Off-Highway Engine market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Off-Highway Engine market.



