Breast Pumps Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

A breast pump is defined as a medical device used to extract breast milk from a nursing mother’s breast. Most often, these devices are used by working women to continue breastfeeding their babies while working. In some cases, doctors recommend women to use a breast pump to stimulate the milk supply when the baby is unable to suckle.

Breast Pumps Market was valued at $540 million in 2015, and is projected to garner revenues worth $829 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Breast Pumps Market is available at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/breast-pumps-market/50147/



The key players of the breast pump market include Medela AG, Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips AVENT), Hygeia Health, Bailey Medical Engineering, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd., Whittlestone Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Pigeon Corporation and Albert Manufacturing USA.

Breast Pumps Key Market Segments:

By Technology (Value and Volume)

Battery Powered Breast Pumps

Manual Breast Pumps

Electric Breast Pumps

By Product Type (Value and Volume)

Closed System Breast Pumps

Open System Breast Pumps

By Application (Value and Volume)

Personal Use Pumps

Healthcare/Hospital Grade Pumps



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Breast Pumps industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Breast Pumps Market Report



1. What was the Breast Pumps Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Breast Pumps Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Breast Pumps Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Breast Pumps market.

• The market share of the global Breast Pumps market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Breast Pumps market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Breast Pumps market.





About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404