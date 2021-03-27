Check Boxing Crackstreams – Watch Boxing Live Stream Reddit 2021 Buffstreams

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin date: UK start time, undercard and how to stream ‘Rumble on the Rock’ rematch in Gibraltar tonight. Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will face off once again in their long-awaited rematch dubbed the ‘Rumble on the Rock’ in Gibraltar tonight.

The heavyweight rivals met last August, with Whyte controlling their bout for the first four rounds before the Brit was caught by a devastating blow from Povetkin at the start of the fifth.

Whyte was knocked out by Povetkin in the first fight and is out for revenge

The Brixton native hit the deck out cold in an incredible turnaround.

The two were set to meet in a rematch in November but the Russian tested positive for coronavirus ahead of that date and it had to be postponed.

Their second clash was then supposed to usher in the new year of boxing but, at the start of January, the sport was suspended amid the growing coronavirus cases in the UK.

Now Whyte vs Povetkin 2 is finally happening and boxing fans are getting excited for one of the biggest fights of 2021 so far.

Whyte vs Povetkin 2: Date and time

This 12-round heavyweight bout is scheduled for Saturday, March 27

It take place at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar

The main event will get under way from around 10:30pm but time of ring walks will depend on the undercard results

The night’s action will be shown on Sky Sports Box Office from 6pm at a cost of £19.95

You can order the fight on Box Office or stream online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website

Repeats will be shown at 9am and 4pm on Sunday

Whyte vs Povetkin 2: Undercard

Campbell Hatton, the son of former world champion Ricky, will make his professional debut on the undercard.

The 19-year-old faces off against Jesus Ruiz, who has a record of 0-10, in a lightweight contest.

Fabio Wardley takes on former world title challenger Eric Molina in a heavyweight clash as the exciting Brit bids to maintain his impressive start to his pro career.

MAIN EVENT: Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin – for WBC interim heavyweight title

Ted Cheeseman v JJ Metcalf – for British super-welterweight title

Fabio Wardley v Eric Molina – heavyweight contest

Campbell Hatton v Jesus Ruiz – lightweight contest

Youssef Khoumari v Kane Baker – super-featherweight contest

Chris Kongo v Michael McKinson – for WBO global welterweight title

Erik Pfeifer v Nick Webb – heavyweight contest

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin keeping safe on on £143m super-yacht ahead of Gilbratar fight… but don’t compare the Body Snatcher to Conor McGregor

Whyte vs Povetkin 2: What has been said?

Dillian Whyte: “The first fight was good, and fair play to him he landed a good punch,” said Whyte. “I’m glad he took the rematch and that we’re here.

“I just love fighting, I enjoy what I do. It’s been difficult for everyone this last year. I’m just doing my part to try to bring our beloved sport back to some kind of normality.

“This fight is as big as any fight, so I’m just glad everything is safe and it’s the best place to be to have a crowd. It’s going to be jumping.

“It’s the most important fight of my career, but I’ve been through ups and downs, and I’m used to being knocked down and getting back up.

“I’m used to showing people what I can do when I’ve been written off. I’m still improving, constantly.

“He’s a good fighter, but I’m still learning, improving and getting better every day. The main thing is to win, I’m a competitor.

“I’ll get the win however I can, I know I can adapt. I’ll do whatever I need to do, my coaching team has worked hard on different plans.”

Alexander Povetkin: “I’m very happy to be in this unusual venue, and I feel relaxed and confident,” said Povetkin.

“I just want to produce good boxing on Saturday, that’s all I’m thinking right now.

“I’ll almost forget the last fight; it’s a done story. Dillian will be better in the second fight than the first.

“So I must be more careful to pay attention to my defence, and forget the story of the first fight.

“I don’t have this mind and feeling that I will knock him out. I just want to come out and win, it could go the distance, I’m not focused on the knockout. I just need to follow my plan.”

Whyte vs Povetkin 2: Tale of the tape

Whyte – Povetkin

Nationality: British – Russian

Age: 32 – 41

Height: 6ft 4 – 6ft 2

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Reach: 78 – 75in

Record: 27-2-0 – 36-2-1

KOs: 18 – 25

Rounds: 160 – 260

Debut: 13/5/2011 – 11/6/2005

Alias: The Body Snatcher – Russian Vityaz

Dillian Whyte’s rematch with Alexander Povetkin will be in the ring no earlier than 10.15pm.

Whyte has revenge on his mind for the fight with Povetkin on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

“I expect a tough 12-round fight,” Whyte said.

“Every time I step into the ring I give my all. This is nothing different. You can create pressure in yourself if you start listening to people.

“I will stop him. Don’t expect me to come out and be wild because there are ways of doing things.

“Fight him, be physical, box him. But I am looking for the stoppage.”

Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren’t a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.