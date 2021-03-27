North America Food Safety Testing Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2027

North America food safety testing market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7%.

North America dominates the global food safety testing market due to its strict regulatory environment and large-scale production. This region is the largest producer of GM soybeans and corn that supports the GMO testing market. Increased food poisoning and increased consumer awareness are the major factors driving the market growth.

By Application

Beverages

Meat, poultry, & seafood products

Dairy & dairy product

Cereal, grain, & pulse

Processed food

Others

By Technology

Genetically Modified Organism Testing

Allergen Testing

Chemical & Nutritional Testing

Residues & Contamination Testing

Competitive Landscape

Major Players: SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group Plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Omic Usa Inc., Dupont, Det Norske Veritas As (Dnv Gl) And Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation. Key strategies adopted by the companies in the food safety testing market are mergers and expansions.

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global North America Food Safety Testing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by North America Food Safety Testing Market Report



1. What was the North America Food Safety Testing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of North America Food Safety Testing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the North America Food Safety Testing Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global North America Food Safety Testing market.

• The market share of the global North America Food Safety Testing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global North America Food Safety Testing market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global North America Food Safety Testing market.



