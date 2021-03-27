Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)s are battery-powered devices placed under the skin for keeping a track of heart rate. It has been proved quite useful in preventing sudden death in patients suffering from sustained ventricular tachycardia or fibrillation. ICD holds a critical role in preventing cardiac arrest in high-risk patients who are more prone to life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias. In this process, ICD is connected through thin wires with the patient’s heart.

The device delivers an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat in case of an abnormal heart rhythm, if patient’s heart is beating chaotically and much too fast. Though ICDs have demonstrated clear life-saving benefits; concerns about patient acceptance along with psychological adjustment to the ICD have been the focus of much research.

As per researchers, the Quality of Life (QoL) of ICD patients can be better than that of those taking anti-arrhythmic medications. Usually, ICDs are composed of an ICD generator and wires; the first component consists of a programmable software, computer chip or circuitry with RAM (memory), a capacitor and a battery. There are two type of ICDS namely, Transvenous (TV) patients are vulnerable to complications such as fractures, which can turn to inappropriate therapy and infections. Additionally, a device-related infection rate generally varies between 0.67% and 1.49% over a 3 to 12-month follow-up. Moreover, mechanical lead failures can arouse from hardware malfunction, which can further result in inappropriate shocks, over sensing, and inability to deliver appropriate therapy. Furthermore, long-term lead failure rates up to 20% have been reported with Transvenous defibrillators.

Subcutaneous ICD is alternative novel technology used to limit complications associated with transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. Traditionally, S-ICD was used in patients with difficult venous access. As a result, congenital heart disease patients with venous anomalies are considered good candidates for S-ICD. Additionally, patients who are expected to outlive the life expectancy of their TV leads and requiring device extractions later in life can be ideal for S-ICD. It may also be used in patients with channelopathies or those who undergo renal replacement therapies and require chronic venous access.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Segmentation

By Product

Transvenous Implantable CardioverterDefibrillator (T-ICDS)

Subcutaneous Implantable CardioverterDefibrillator (S-ICDS)

By End-Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Service

Homecare

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Cintas Corp.

Defibtech, LLC

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Stryker Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

