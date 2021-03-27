North America IT Service Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

North America IT services market to grow from USD 175.2 Billion in 2016 to USD 261.5 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2021 to 2027.

The Managed Services segment provides outsourced IT services to meet the IT needs of industries operating in a variety of industries. The managed services segment will see significant growth over the next few years as companies increase their emphasis on core activities and outsourcing of end-to-end IT solutions.

By Type

Professional services

Managed services

Telecom services

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Type

Small and medium-sized businesses

Enterprises

Companies covered

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Wipro Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global North America IT Service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by North America IT Service Market Report



1. What was the North America IT Service Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of North America IT Service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the North America IT Service Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global North America IT Service market.

• The market share of the global North America IT Service market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global North America IT Service market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global North America IT Service market.



