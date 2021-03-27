European Electroceuticals Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The European electroceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The market is growing owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and supportive government policies such as the Affordable Care Act. Furthermore, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies also estimated to drive the growth of the market in the region. Rising geriatric population is another major factor that is expected to surge the market growth during the forecast period. The elderly population is at increased risk of developing various diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, Cardiac arrhythmias, and epilepsy.

The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cardioverter defibrillators and cardiac pacemaker, deep brain stimulators (DBS), spinal cord stimulators (SCS), vagus nerve stimulators, hearing aids, and cochlear implants, and others such as sacral nerve stimulators, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators. By the End-user segment, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and home care and others. Abbott Laboratories Inc., Advanced Bionics AG, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., BioElectronics Corp., Cochlear Ltd. are the manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices such as a pacemaker, defibrillator, vagus nerve stimulators and has its facilities in more than 40 countries and includes over 100 brands in its product portfolio.

European Electroceuticals Market Segmentation

By Product and its Application

Cardioverter Defibrillators and Cardiac Pacemaker

Arrhythmias

Deep Brain Stimulators

Parkinson’s Disease

Depression

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Failed Back Syndrome

Ischemia

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Epilepsy

Cochlear Implants

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Others (Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators)

Urinary Incontinence

Treatment-Resistant Depression

By End-Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare and Other

Regional Analysis

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Advanced Bionics AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cochlear, Ltd.

Demant A/S

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Getinge AB

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Medtronic PLC

Sonova Holding AG

