Renal Denervation Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The global renal denervation market size was estimated $197 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $3,153 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 48%.

Renal denervation is a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure to treat high blood pressure. This procedure is usually chosen when drug therapy cannot provide relief. This includes the use of high-frequency pulses or ultrasound to excise the nerves in the walls of the renal arteries.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Renal Denervation Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/renal-denervation-2-market/50060/



Key Players

Major players operating in the global renal denervation device market include, St. Jude Medical, Inc., ReCor Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic Ltd, Medtronic Plc., Kona Medical, Inc., Mercator Medsystems, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Theragenics Corporation.

Renal denervation market key segments:

By Product

Symplicity Renal Denervation System

EnligHTN

Vessix Renal Denervation System

Paradise Renal Denervation System

Iberis Renal Sympathetic Denervation System

Others

By Technology

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Micro-infusion



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Renal Denervation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Renal Denervation Market Report



1. What was the Renal Denervation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Renal Denervation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Renal Denervation Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Renal Denervation market.

• The market share of the global Renal Denervation market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Renal Denervation market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Renal Denervation market.





About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404