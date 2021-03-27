Deep Brain Stimulators Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Global deep brain stimulators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. Deep Brain Stimulation is a device used for the treatment of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other psychiatric disorders such as dystonia, epilepsy, essential tremor, obsessive-compulsive disorder. It involves device implantation, referred to a neurostimulator. The neurostimulator works by transmitting electrical impulses through implanted electrodes, to particular targets in the brain. This, in turn, enables the treatment of neurological conditions. It is a minimally invasive procedure. The DBS consist of mainly three components, such as the lead, the extension and the implanted pulse generator (IPG). These components are surgically implanted inside the body.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Deep Brain Stimulators Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/deep-brain-stimulators-market

The crucial factors that are driving the demand for deep brain stimulation include the growing prevalence of neurological and psychiatric disorders. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, every year, nearly 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Moreover, over 10 million people are living with Parkinson’s globally. The possibility of having Parkinson’s among men is 1.5 times more compared to women. The incidences of Parkinson’s disease rise with the age, however, an estimated 4% of people suffering from the disease are diagnosed earlier age 50. DBS enables for the treatment of Parkinson’s symptoms such as trouble walking, stiffness and tremors. It can also be used for the treatment of side effects associated with Parkinson’s medicines. Hence, such a rise in the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease is primarily boosting the demand for deep brain stimulators devices.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Deep Brain Stimulators Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/deep-brain-stimulators-market

Global Deep Brain Stimulators Market Segmentation

By Product

Single Channel

Dual Channel

By Applications

Parkinson’s Disease

Depression

Others

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes and Other

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical)

Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Fisher Wallace

Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

NeuroPace Inc.

Renishaw PLC

Enteromedics

Cyberonics

Neurosigma

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/deep-brain-stimulators-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404