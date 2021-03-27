Electromagnetic NDT Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global Electromagnetic NDT Equipment market is valued at US$ 171.2 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 279.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2027.

Non-Destructive Techniques (NDT) are used in the metallurgical industry and scientific fields to evaluate a variety of materials without damage. The most commonly used techniques are electromagnetic, ultrasonic, and penetration testing. The electromagnetic method is also used in eddy current non-destructive testing to inspect conductive materials such as copper, aluminum or steel.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Eddy Current Testing

Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM)

Remote Field Testing

Others

By Application

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Aerospace

Process Industry

Automotive

Foundry

Key Market Players:

Key players in the industry include General Electric, Olympus Corporation, NDT Technologies, Institut Dr. Foerster GmbH & Co. KG, Zetec Inc., Magnetic Analysis Corporation and Eddyfi.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Electromagnetic NDT industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Electromagnetic NDT Market Report



1. What was the Electromagnetic NDT Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Electromagnetic NDT Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electromagnetic NDT Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Electromagnetic NDT market.

• The market share of the global Electromagnetic NDT market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Electromagnetic NDT market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Electromagnetic NDT market.



