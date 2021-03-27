Global Laser Projection Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The global laser projection market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 17.2%, during the forecast period (2020-2026). There are several pivotal factors that are driving growth of the laser projection market includes radial shift in retail marketing with the increasing trend for audio and visual marketing solutions. The deployment of laser projections is increasing at a considerable rate in the retail application, including shopping malls, exhibitions, advertisement boards, and others. This is making the retail spaces even brighter, eye-catching in-store displays, which in turn, is assisting the retail sectors to cater the high competition in the retail industry.
The shopping malls are deploying laser projection and transforming the conventional brick-and-mortar venues into a captivating showroom, by converting visually any surface, including glass window and concrete walls. The laser projection reduces the cost of video marketing as compared to digital signage, as the store owner need not have to change the physical dynamics of the store, and can efficiently use the plain walls, ceilings, and floors, with just the deployment of laser projectors. This concept of laser projection is rising rapidly in the developed economies, and a relatively slowly in emerging and underdeveloped economies. Therefore, a considerable growth can be projected in the laser projection market due to its rising application in retail sector, during the forecast period.
Global Laser Projection Market – Segmentation
By Illumination Type
- Laser Phosphor
- RGB Laser
- Laser Diode
- Hybrid Illumination
By Resolution
- WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2K
- WXGA & XGA
- 4K
- HD and Full HD
By End-Users
- Education
- Enterprises
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail
- Others
Global Laser Projection Market – Segmentation by Geography
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
