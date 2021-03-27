Global Laser Projection Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The global laser projection market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 17.2%, during the forecast period (2020-2026). There are several pivotal factors that are driving growth of the laser projection market includes radial shift in retail marketing with the increasing trend for audio and visual marketing solutions. The deployment of laser projections is increasing at a considerable rate in the retail application, including shopping malls, exhibitions, advertisement boards, and others. This is making the retail spaces even brighter, eye-catching in-store displays, which in turn, is assisting the retail sectors to cater the high competition in the retail industry.

The shopping malls are deploying laser projection and transforming the conventional brick-and-mortar venues into a captivating showroom, by converting visually any surface, including glass window and concrete walls. The laser projection reduces the cost of video marketing as compared to digital signage, as the store owner need not have to change the physical dynamics of the store, and can efficiently use the plain walls, ceilings, and floors, with just the deployment of laser projectors. This concept of laser projection is rising rapidly in the developed economies, and a relatively slowly in emerging and underdeveloped economies. Therefore, a considerable growth can be projected in the laser projection market due to its rising application in retail sector, during the forecast period.

Global Laser Projection Market – Segmentation

By Illumination Type

Laser Phosphor

RGB Laser

Laser Diode

Hybrid Illumination

By Resolution

WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2K

WXGA & XGA

4K

HD and Full HD

By End-Users

Education

Enterprises

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

Global Laser Projection Market – Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

