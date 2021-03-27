Collaborative Robot Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2027

Collaborative Robot market is projected to grow from USD 981 million in 2020 to USD 7,972 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a (CAGR) of 41% during 2020–2027.

Collaborative robots or cobots are intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. Increasing adoption of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and investments in manufacturing process automation are key factors driving growth.

Key Market Players

Major companies in market are Universal Robots (Denmark), Techman Robot (Taiwan), FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany), Doosan Robotics (South Korea), AUBO Robotics (US), ABB (Switzerland), YASKAWA (Japan), Precise Automation (US), Rethink Robotics (US).

By Payload:

Up to 5 kg

5–10 kg

More than 10 kg

By Component:

Hardware (Robotic Arm, End Effectors, Drives, Controllers, Sensors, Power Supply, Motors, and Others)

Software



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Collaborative Robot industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Collaborative Robot Market Report



1. What was the Collaborative Robot Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Collaborative Robot Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Collaborative Robot Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Collaborative Robot market.

• The market share of the global Collaborative Robot market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Collaborative Robot market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Collaborative Robot market.





