European Medical Robotics Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

European medical robotics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 14.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for medical robotics in European is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the continuous rise in the investment by the government organizations and investors for the development of technologically advanced solutions for the healthcare system of the country. This is further backed by the huge approvals for the new products, including medical robots for hospitals and clinics.

Increasing approvals for new instruments in the area is also encouraging the adoption of minimally invasive surgical instruments in the region. For instance, in April 2018, FlexDex gained CE mark approval in Europe for its innovative surgical technology. It is a part of the company’s minimally invasive surgery (MIS) technology platform and the revolutionary innovation that offers robotic precision during surgical procedures at significantly lower cost. The goal of the company is to widely enhance and promote the use of laparoscopic devices in the region. This platform will enable surgeons to use robotic method at anytime and anywhere in the world, which in turn providing the MIS to more patients globally.

European Medical Robotics Market – Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Robotic Systems

Rehabilitative Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Others (Neuromate surgical system)

European Medical Robotics Market – Segmentation

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Accuray Inc.

Auris Health, Inc.

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc.

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Hocoma AG

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

