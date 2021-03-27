Cloud Managed Service Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Cloud Managed Services Market was valued at USD 30.34 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 89.63 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 to 2027.

Cloud management service refers to a service that provides skilled services that expand the IT infrastructure and in-house functions to be managed by linking with third-party management providers through a cloud platform. These services provide managed security operations, managed network operations, managed applications and mobility. Cloud management services allow businesses to expand their ability to replace and lack processes and features that suffer enormous recurring costs. In addition to this, these services optimize recurring IT costs, automate business processes, innovate IT systems, and help companies achieve organizational goals.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type

Business

Network

Security

Data Center

Mobility

By Cloud Deployment

Public

Private

By End-User Outlook

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Telecom & ITES

Government (State & Local, Federal) & Education

BFSI

Retail & Consumer

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Automotive

Others (Media, Transportation, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Real Estate)

Market Players:

Cisco Systems Inc (US), Ericsson (Sweden), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services (US), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Alcatel Lucent (Finland), Rackspace (US), Datacom (New Zealand). Huawei (China), Cloudticity (US), Connectria (US), DLT Solutions (US), Sirus Computer Solutions (US), Softchoice Corporation (Canada), and Cloudnexa (US) are the key players of the global CMS market.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Cloud Managed Service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Cloud Managed Service Market Report



1. What was the Cloud Managed Service Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud Managed Service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud Managed Service Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cloud Managed Service market.

• The market share of the global Cloud Managed Service market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Cloud Managed Service market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cloud Managed Service market.



