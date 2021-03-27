Non Volatile Memory Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The global non-volatile market was valued at USD 52.54 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 109.71 billion by 2027, while registering a CAGR of 13% during the period of 2021 – 2027.

The NVM is electrically programmable and erasable, allowing changes to be saved to a specific location within the storage device and retained after a power outage. In addition, NVM utilizes user-configurable technology that does not require periodic memory refresh, unlike volatile memory. Flash memory, hard disk, and magnetic tape are the most common examples of NVM. Currently, NVM is looking for a wide range of applications in data centers and consumer electronics to improve data transfer speed and prevent data loss.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Non Volatile Memory Market is available at : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/non-volatile-memory-market/49973/

Non-volatile memory (NVM) Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Traditional Memory

Flash Memory

SPROM

nvSRAM

Embedded

EPROM

3D NAND

MRAM/STT-MRAM

FRAM

ReRAM/CBRAM

NVDIMM

3D XPoint

NRAM

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise Storage

Automotive & Transportation

Military & Aerospace

Industrial

Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Agricultural

Retail

Key Market Players

The companies profiled in this report are Intel Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS (South Korea), Adesto Technologies Corporation (US), Viking Technology (Taiwan), Crossbar Inc. (US), Kilopass Technology (US), Sidense Corporation (Canada), Sandisk Corporation (US) and Micron Technology (US) And many others.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Non Volatile Memory industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Non Volatile Memory Market Report



1. What was the Non Volatile Memory Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Non Volatile Memory Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Non Volatile Memory Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Non Volatile Memory market.

• The market share of the global Non Volatile Memory market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Non Volatile Memory market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Non Volatile Memory market.



About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404