SCR Power Controller Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The SCR Power Controller Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 3% during 2021-2027. Silicon Controlled Rectifiers (SCR) are Thyristors, a three-junction P-N-P-N semiconductor devices treated as two interdependent transistors used in the switching of heavy electrical loads. SCR is a Shockley diode added with an extra terminal called the gate, used for triggering the SCR into conduction. An SCR unit is a combination of two SCRs arranged to control AC power. A solid state switching device provides fast, infinitely variable proportional control of electric power.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type:

Three Phase

Single Phase

By Load Type:

Resistive

Nonresistive

By Control Method:

Phase Angle Control

Integral Cycle Switching

By Industry:

Glass

Oil & Gas

Metals

Textile

Plastics

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Semiconductor

Others (automobile, machine building, HVAC, printing, and material handling/vibratory feeding industries)

