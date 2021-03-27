Non Lethal Weapons Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

Non-Lethal Weapons estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2021-2027.

Non-lethal weapons (also known as less lethal weapons) are used by both the military and law enforcement agencies. Unlike lethal weapons that can cause casualties, non-lethal weapons are used to significantly reduce deaths. This weapon is specially designed to cause temporary injury or injury to a person. Non-lethal weapons are primarily used to disperse crowds, control civil wars, and control illegal protests against governments to maintain law and order.

Global Industry, By End User

Law Enforcement

Military

Global Industry, By Product Type

Direct Contact Weapons

Directed Energy Weapons

Global Industry, By Technology

Electromagnetic

Mechanical and Kinetic

Chemical

Key Market Players

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Combined Systems, Inc.

PepperBall Technologies, Inc.

Safariland, LLC (Armor Holdings, Inc.)

General Dynamics Corporation

AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc.

Lamperd, Inc.

TASER International, Inc.

LRAD Corporation

Chemring Group PLC



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Non Lethal Weapons industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Non Lethal Weapons Market Report



1. What was the Non Lethal Weapons Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Non Lethal Weapons Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Non Lethal Weapons Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Non Lethal Weapons market.

• The market share of the global Non Lethal Weapons market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Non Lethal Weapons market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Non Lethal Weapons market.



