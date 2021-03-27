Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Industry Share, Size: 2021 Market Research with Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast – 2027

The global non invasive prenatal testing market size was valued at USD 2.83 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2021 to 2027.

The global market for non-invasive prenatal testing is expected to grow at a significant rate over the next few years. Increasing risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age is one of the key factors expected to fuel the growth of the global market in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of non-invasive technologies compared to invasive technologies is another key factor expected to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years. In addition to this, major players in the market are focusing on the development of new products, creating promising growth opportunities worldwide.

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Products Market, by Method

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Other Applications

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Products Market, by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Key Players

The key players profiled in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Genomics Institute (China), Eurofins LifeCodexx AG (Germany), NATERA, INC. (U.S.), Igenomix SL (Spain), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (U.S.), and Yourgene Health (U.K.).



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report



1. What was the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing market.

• The market share of the global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing market.



