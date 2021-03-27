Smart parking systems Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Smart parking systems market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 17% from 2021 to 2027.

Smart parking system solves important parking problems by making it easy for drivers to park their vehicles without wasting time and fuel. The smart parking system reduces traffic congestion caused by incorrect parking spaces by providing users with real-time information on available parking spaces across the city.

Company Profiles

Smart Parking Ltd.

Urbiotica

Skidata AG

Swarco AG

Parkmobile, LLC

Nedap N.V

Kapsch

Xerox Corp.

By Parking Site

Off-Street Parking

On-Street Parking

By Components

Hardware

Software

Service



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Smart parking systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Smart parking systems Market Report



1. What was the Smart parking systems Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Smart parking systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart parking systems Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Smart parking systems market.

• The market share of the global Smart parking systems market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Smart parking systems market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Smart parking systems market.





