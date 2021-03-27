Urgent Care Apps Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Urgent Care Apps Market is expected to reach USD 2,515.1 million by 2027 from USD 446.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 41% during the forecast period.

Urgent care apps are a type of mobile application used to remotely access a patient’s health condition. These apps can notify medical professionals such as nurses as well as doctors about emergencies. Urgent care is rapidly transforming into a social insurance sector of enormous interest because it evokes thoughtfulness about illness and injury.

Top Key Players –



Some of the prominent players in this market are Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communications (US), PatientSafe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).

Urgent Care Apps Market, by Type

Pre-hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps

In-hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps

Post-hospital Apps

Medication Management Apps

Rehabilitation Apps

Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps

Urgent Care Apps Market, by Clinical Area

Trauma

Stroke

Cardiac Conditions

Other Clinical Areas



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Urgent Care Apps industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Urgent Care Apps Market Report



1. What was the Urgent Care Apps Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Urgent Care Apps Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Urgent Care Apps Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Urgent Care Apps market.

• The market share of the global Urgent Care Apps market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Urgent Care Apps market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Urgent Care Apps market.





