Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

The global nitrogenous market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Nitrogen fertilizers are gaining traction in agricultural sectors around the world due to their ability to support the rapid growth of plants. This fertilizer promotes the healthy development of leaves and fruits. Nitrogen fertilizers are available in liquid, solid and other forms including pellets and granules.

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market, by Product Type

Urea

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Sulfate

Ammonia

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market, by Form

Dry

Liquid

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market, by Crop Type

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market, by Mode of Application

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Company Profiles

Bunge Limited

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

EuroChem Group

Koch Fertilizer, Llc

Nutrien Ltd.

OCI Nitrogen

SABIC Group

Sinofert

TOGLIATTIAZOT (TOAZ)

Yara International ASA



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Nitrogenous Fertilizers industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Report



1. What was the Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Nitrogenous Fertilizers market.

• The market share of the global Nitrogenous Fertilizers market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Nitrogenous Fertilizers market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Nitrogenous Fertilizers market.



