Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Global Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2021–2027.

The global night vision system and driver monitoring system market is expected to be driven by increasing safety awareness and increasing demand for luxury cars. Night vision systems (NVS) and driver monitoring systems (DMS), also known as active safety systems, play an important role in mitigating road accidents. NVS allows the driver to see routes outside the reach of the vehicle headlights. So you can see clearly even in bad weather or at night. DMS monitors the driver’s attention by tracking eye movements using infrared detectors.

Segmentation: Global Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market

By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market: Competitive Players

The key players in the global night vision system and driver monitoring system market are Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, TRW Automotives, Autoliv Inc., Denso Corporation and Magna Electronics.



