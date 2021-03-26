North American Process Gas Compressors Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The North American process gas compressor market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the rising demand for energy-efficient industrial equipment and continuous growth of the end-users of process gas compressors. The process gas compressors market is classified on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented into centrifugal gas compressors, reciprocating gas compressors, screw gas compressors, and others. Based on end-use industry, the market is segregated into oil & gas, refinery services, petrochemical and chemical industry, polyolefin plants, and others. Among these end-use industries, the process gas compressor finds its significant application in oil & gas industry. The dominance of the oil & gas industry in process gas compressor market is backed by the growing consumption of natural gas across the globe.

Geographically, North American process gas compressor market is segmented into US and Canada. In North America, there is an increasing in the production of shell gas in the US, which is rising the demand for process gas compressor in the region. The US has witnessed a gradual increase in the demand and production of the natural gas in 2018. According to the BP PLC, the US has reported an increase of around 11.5% in its production of the natural gas production over the 2017-2018 period. The surge in natural gas production of the country reflects potential growth opportunities for the process gas compressors market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Centrifugal Gas Compressors

Reciprocating Gas Compressors

Screw Gas Compressors

Others (Standard Screw Air Compressor)

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Refinery Services

Petrochemical and Chemical Industry

Polyolefin Plants

Others (Hydrotreatment)

Regional Analysis

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Ariel Corp.

Atlas Copco Group

BAUER COMPRESSORS INC

Corken, Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

General Electric Co.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

KOBE STEEL, LTD.

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Siemens AG

Sundyne

@ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-process-gas-compressors-market

