North America Laser Projection Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

The North America laser projection market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the high deployment rate of laser projectors in enterprises, educational institutions, and retail sector. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic will certainly hamper the North America sales of laser projection in 2020. The laser projection market is classified on the basis of illumination type, resolution, and end-users. Based on the illumination type, the market is segmented into laser phosphor, RGB laser, laser diode, and hybrid illumination. Based on the resolution, the market is segmented into WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2K, WXGA &XGA, 4K, HD, and Full HD. Based on end-users, the market is classified into education, enterprises, media and entertainment, retail, and others (public places and industrial). Among these end-users, the retail and education segments will project a considerable CAGR in the laser projection market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the North America laser projection market is segmented into the US and Canada. The US contributes over 85.0% in the North America laser projection market and is expected to retain at its position during the forecast period. The continuous increase in the number of enterprises in the country along with the increasing deployment of laser projection in retail sector in the US, especially in the shopping malls, is contributing to the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, Canada is estimated to project a considerable CAGR in the laser projection market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Illumination Type

Laser Phosphor

RGB Laser

Laser Diode

Hybrid Illumination

By Resolution

WXGA & XGA

WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2K

4K

HD and Full HD

By End-Users

Education

Enterprises

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Others (Public Places and Industrial)

Regional Analysis

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

BenQ Corp.

Canon Inc.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Christie Digital Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Eiki International, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

The Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Z-LASER GmbH

