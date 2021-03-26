Night Vision Device Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2027

The Global Night Vision Devices market is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10% during 2021 to 2027.

Night vision devices enable the ability to see in dark or low intensity light. The night vision device was very prominent in the military and defense fields. Equipment such as night vision goggles, binoculars, and scopes provide a tighter assistant in the dark. Night vision devices have been classified according to the components used. The various components used in night vision devices are the image enhancement tube, front lens, photocathode, eyepiece, etc. Image-enhancing tubes can detect and amplify low-level images produced by weak emission.

By Device:

Night vision camera

Night vision scope

Night vision goggle

By Technology:

Thermal imaging

Image intensifier

Infrared illumination

By Application:

Military

Surveillance

Security

Hunting

Navigation

Hidden objects detection

Paranormal research

Key Market Players

Some of the key market players are American Technologies Network Corporation; Harris Corporation; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Raytheon Company; Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide; Bushnell; Firefield; Apresys, Inc., Luna Optics; and L3 Technologies, Inc.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Night Vision Device industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Night Vision Device Market Report



1. What was the Night Vision Device Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Night Vision Device Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Night Vision Device Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Night Vision Device market.

• The market share of the global Night Vision Device market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Night Vision Device market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Night Vision Device market.



