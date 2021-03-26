India Laser Projection Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

India laser projection market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 18.4%, during the forecast period (2020-2026). There are several pivotal factors that are driving growth of the laser projection market in the country includes the expansion of large enterprises in the country along with the rising trend for digital learning in the educational institutes in the country. Digital learning is expected to be an evolved learning system in schools, colleges in the country. The Indian government is planning to deploy a laser projector in the government college classrooms, to drive the mission of ‘Digital India’ a step ahead.

Therefore, the market players are gradually introducing their products in the country, realizing the future potential growth in the country. The key market players have their presence in India includes LG Electronics, Seiko Epson Corp., Canon Inc., Casio Computer Co., Ltd., and Barco NV. These market players are concentrating in capturing the emerging sectors of the market, such as the education and the retail sector. The contribution of the government in improving the educational sector of the country is further expected to increase the demand for laser projectors in India during the forecast period.

India Laser Projection Market – Segmentation

By Illumination Type

Laser Phosphor

RGB Laser

Laser Diode

Hybrid Illumination

By Resolution

WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2K

WXGA & XGA

4K

HD and Full HD

By End-Users

Education

Enterprises

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

Company Profiles

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Barco NV

BenQ Corp.

Canon Inc.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

NEC Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

eiko Epson Corp.

Sony Corp.

The Ricoh Company, Ltd.

ViewSonic Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

