Europe Laser Projection Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

European laser projection market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 13.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). There are several pivotal factors that are driving growth of the laser projection market in the region includes the continuous expansion of laser projection in the media and entertainment sector. The deployment of laser projection in museums, cinema theaters, is increasing at a constant rate in Europe, which in turn, is increasing the demand for laser projection in the region. Moreover, the presence of huge number of market players, such as Barco NV and Delta Lasers Technology Ltd., is further supporting the growth of the market in the region.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Europe Laser Projection Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/european-laser-projection-market

There are several recent developments in the laser projection market in Europe. For instance, in July 2019, Cinionic declared the strengthening of their strategic relationship with Omniplex Cinemas, Ireland’s largest multiplex cinema chain, to upgrade an additional 29 theatres with Cinionic’s Laser as a Service (LaaS) solution. This results in more than 40 upgraded laser locations for the chain. With LaaS, Omniplex Cinemas, and Cinionic will offer an elevated, consistent, and laser-driven movie-going experience for audiences across Ireland. Such strategies and expansion of laser projections are expected to augment the market growth in the country during the forecast period.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Europe Laser Projection Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/european-laser-projection-market

European Laser Projection Market – Segmentation

By Illumination Type

Laser Phosphor

RGB Laser

Laser Diode

Hybrid Illumination

By Resolution

WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2K

WXGA & XGA

4K

HD and Full HD

By End-Users

Education

Enterprises

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

European Laser Projection Market – Segmentation by Geography

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Canon Inc.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Christie Digital Systems, Inc.

Delta Lasers Technology Ltd.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Hangzhou Gaoke Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Maxell Corp.

Optoma (Coretronic Group)

RGB Laser System

The Ricoh Company, Ltd.

VAVA

ViewSonic Corp.

Z-LASER GmbH

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/european-laser-projection-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404