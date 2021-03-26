Next Generation Network Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

The Next Generation Network Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2021 – 2027).

Next-generation network (NGN) solutions are packet-based networks that provide users with a variety of communication services, including voice and data services. NGN can handle multiple types of traffic simultaneously, such as voice, video, data, and multimedia. Next-generation networks are the convergence of various service provider networks including data networks (Internet), public telephone networks (PSTNs) and wireless networks. These solutions use shared networks to provide converged multimedia services.

Next Generation Network Market, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Next Generation Network Market, by Application

• Internet video

• IPTV & video on demand

• File sharing and web data

• Gaming

Next Generation Network Market, by End-User

• Telecom Service Provider

• Internet Service Provider

• Government

Key players operating in the Next Generation Network Market

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Juniper Network Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• VMware Inc.

• M2 Telecommunication Group

• Oracle Corporation

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• F5 Networks Inc.

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A

• AT&T Inc.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Next Generation Network industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Next Generation Network Market Report



1. What was the Next Generation Network Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Next Generation Network Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Next Generation Network Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Next Generation Network market.

• The market share of the global Next Generation Network market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Next Generation Network market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Next Generation Network market.



