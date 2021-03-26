Asia-Pacific Laser Projection Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Asia-Pacific laser projection market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.1%, during the forecast period (2020-2026). There are several pivotal factors that are driving growth of the laser projection market in the region includes the rising deployment of laser projectors in the cinemas in the region. For instance-

In October 2020, Christie declared that Suning Cinema has installed its RGB laser cinema projectors for all auditoriums in its new multiplex in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, China. Suning Cinema comprises two Dolby Atmos halls, two themed theatres, a VIP suite, a ScreenX auditorium, and a children’s theatre with a total capacity of 1,232 seats. 10 auditoriums are fitted with the Christie CP2308-RGBe cinema projector that is designed for screens up to 10 meters wide, while the remaining three auditoriums with larger screens are powered by the Christie CP2320-RGB cinema projector featuring Christie Real|Laser illumination technology to deliver unparalleled long-term stability and reliability.

In December 2019, IMAX with Laser was made available at two PVR Cinemas in India, which include High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel, Mumbai, and Select City Walk in Saket, New Delhi. IMAX with Laser utilizes a dual 4K projectors and laser light source instead of a xenon arc lamp and dual 2K projectors that are capable of providing brighter, sharper, and richer images. PVR Cinemas declared that it has purchased four IMAX with Laser units, of which a third will be installed at SPI Palazzo. The Forum Vijaya Mall in Vadapalani, Chennai.

Asia-Pacific Laser Projection Market – Segmentation

By Illumination Type

Laser Phosphor

RGB Laser

Laser Diode

Hybrid Illumination

By Resolution

WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2K

WXGA & XGA

4K

HD and Full HD

By End-Users

Education

Enterprises

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

Asia-Pacific Laser Projection Market – Segmentation by Geography

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

BenQ Corp.

Canon Inc.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Christie Digital Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Eiki International, Inc.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Hangzhou Gaoke Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Maxell Corp.

Optoma (Coretronic Group)

The Ricoh Company, Ltd.

VAVA

ViewSonic Corp.

Xiaomi Group

